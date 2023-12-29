SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surge by $852 million

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have increased by $852 million to $7,757.1 million mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows.

“During the week ended on 22-Dec-2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $852 million to $7,757.1 million mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows,” said State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12,855.7 million as of 22-Dec-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $7,757.1 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,098.6 million. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank had recently announced loans for Pakistan. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $350 million in financing for the Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) Operation, which aims to strengthen fiscal management and promote competitiveness for sustained and inclusive economic growth. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had recently approved three projects totalling $658.8 million to help Pakistan achieve its goal of more inclusive and sustainable growth and development.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase in the months to come. Pakistan is expecting to receive inflows from international financial institutions in the next couple of months as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Executive Board would meet on January 11 next year to approve the next tranche worth of $700 million for Pakistan. The country is expecting $1.8 billion from the IMF and $1.5-4.5 billion from various international financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) & AIIB. Pakistan is expecting to receive funds from international financial institutions after the IMF deal. The staff-level agreement would enable approvals of $1 billion in loans from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $250 million. According to officials, these agreements were already at an advanced stage and were pending for the IMF’s agreement. Talks with some other commercial entities were also at an advanced stage to materialise $3.5 billion projected commercial inflows.