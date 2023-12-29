Friday, December 29, 2023
SBP's 'Sunwai' portal to ensure expedited complaint redressal

SBP's 'Sunwai' portal to ensure expedited complaint redressal
Web Desk
8:25 PM | December 29, 2023
In a move aimed at facilitating the customers via an expedited redressal of complaints, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday launched its "Sunwai" customer service portal and mobile application to ensure "prompt and fair resolution of complaints".

The portal serves as a one-window operation for banking customers to register their complaints against banks, microfinance banks (MFBs), and development financial institutions (DFIs) operating in Pakistan, allowing the customers to lodge their complaints related to any banking product or service, including Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA).
 
The move is aimed at strengthening the banking sector’s efficiency and fairness in complaints handling and to address the issues faced by banking customers in complaints lodgment, the SBP's press release said.


Registered users can lodge complaints at their convenience in either English or Urdu languages. Each complaint is assigned a unique tracking number which is communicated to users via SMS and email.

Also, banks have been advised to ensure prompt and fair resolution of complaints well within turnaround times (TATs) as prescribed by SBP, which expects the complaint service portal and app to contribute significantly towards strengthening consumer trust in the banking industry.

