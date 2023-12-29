Friday, December 29, 2023
SCCI president urges pre-policy consultation for economic reforms

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Peshawar  -   Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), underscored the critical need for engaging chambers and stakeholders before shaping economic policies and tax reforms. Speaking at a meeting during the Inland Study Tour of the 34th Senior Management Course Officers of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, Ishaq stressed the importance of involving these key entities in policy formulation.

Highlighting the urgency, Ishaq called for a reassessment of IPPs agreements to tackle the mounting energy crisis and rein in high electricity tariffs. He advocated for subsidized electricity and gas rates for industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and emphasized the significance of streamlining the taxation system through reforms.

Despite K-P’s surplus gas production, industries in the province face inconsistent gas and electricity supplies, with gas sold at elevated tariffs. Ishaq lamented the failure to provide gas connections to industries in K-P over the last 13 years, despite constitutional provisions granting the province priority in utilizing its natural resources.

Addressing concerns about illegal trade/ smuggling, Ishaq proposed aligning tariffs/ duties of 224 items with Afghanistan and Iran to curb this issue. He also recommended offering electricity to industries at wheeling charges.

Directing Staff Muhammad Imran from NIM Islamabad thanked the SCCI for hosting the senior officers’ delegation and assured that suggestions from the chamber would be presented to respective departments for policy incorporation. Imran emphasized the significance of formulating policies through collaboration with chambers and stakeholders.

