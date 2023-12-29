Senate session adjourned due to lack of quorum

The Senate briefly met at the Parliament House in Islamabad today with President Officer Rubina Khalid in the chair.
At the outset, lack of quorum was pointed out upon which the chair adjourned the House to meet again on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
The Senate briefly met at the Parliament House in Islamabad today with President Officer Rubina Khalid in the chair.
At the outset, lack of quorum was pointed out upon which the chair adjourned the House to meet again on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023