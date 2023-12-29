Friday, December 29, 2023
Senate session adjourned due to lack of quorum

Web Desk
6:52 PM | December 29, 2023
National

The Senate briefly met at the Parliament House in Islamabad today with President Officer Rubina Khalid in the chair. 

At the outset, lack of quorum was pointed out upon which the chair adjourned the House to meet again on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

National

