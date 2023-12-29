Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shahid Ashraf issues directives to ensure modern facilities at PR hospitals

Shahid Ashraf issues directives to ensure modern facilities at PR hospitals
Web Desk
6:50 PM | December 29, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed railway officials to ensure the latest facilities at Railways hospitals, across the country.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today.

The meeting decided to open all railways hospitals to the general public from next month.

It was also decided to transfer all electricity meters in Railways colonies to distribution companies.

The Minister also instructed the officials to shift the usage of fuel on Fuel Management System within two weeks.

The meeting concluded with the decision to digitize all record of railway engines within two months.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023