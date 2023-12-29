Shahid Ashraf issues directives to ensure modern facilities at PR hospitals

Caretaker Minister for Railways, Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed railway officials to ensure the latest facilities at Railways hospitals, across the country.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today.

The meeting decided to open all railways hospitals to the general public from next month.

It was also decided to transfer all electricity meters in Railways colonies to distribution companies.

The Minister also instructed the officials to shift the usage of fuel on Fuel Management System within two weeks.

The meeting concluded with the decision to digitize all record of railway engines within two months.