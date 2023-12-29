Sherpao calls for unity to revive economy

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao stressed the imperative need for united action among Pakistan’s political factions to confront the nation’s challenges. Addressing a gathering in Charsadda’s Tangi Tehsil, Sherpao advocated for the creation of a ‘Charter of Economy,’ emphasizing the collaboration of all stakeholders to revive the country’s economy.

He blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi for the economic downturn, asserting that advisors failed to guide him effectively.

Sherpao recalled Imran Niazi’s pre-election claims of having a proficient economic team, highlighting the stark failure of his government to foster economic growth after assuming power in 2018.

Expressing dissatisfaction with recent court decisions favoring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sherpao criticized PTI leaders for complaining about a purported lack of fairness, citing the Peshawar High Court’s decision to restore PTI’s election symbol as significant relief. He lamented the exclusion of other respondents’ pleas in the case.

Highlighting the challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sherpao underscored issues such as soaring prices, poverty, law and order problems, and rampant unemployment. He reiterated QWP’s commitment to securing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful share of resources.

Moreover, Sherpao criticized PTI’s governance in the region, alleging that their decade-long rule had left the province financially strained, unable to pay government employees. He accused PTI of misleading the youth with promises of change, leaving the province underdeveloped, impoverished, and plagued by joblessness.

Warning the youth against falling for empty promises, Sherpao urged thoughtful consideration while casting votes, cautioning against manipulation.

He pledged that given an opportunity, his party would diligently serve the Pakhtuns, striving to secure their rights at the national level.