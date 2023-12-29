Silent genocide

After the alleged extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance of Balochi people by the Counter-Terrorism Department, the Balochistan Yakhteji initiated a long march from Dera Ghazi Khan to Islamabad. Thousands joined, demanding an end to state terrorism and massacres in Balochistan. The state can’t halt the march; it persists for the recovery and justice of their loved ones.
Despite the ongoing Balochistan crisis, the media and government appear to ignore the situation. Many face a severe crisis, akin to genocide, and the world is aware but silent. The march against oppression continues, demonstrating determined efforts to end the suffering of the Baloch people.
ISHAA SADIQ,
Islamabad.