Silent genocide

After the alleged extrajudicial killing and enforced disap­pearance of Balochi people by the Counter-Terrorism Department, the Balochistan Yakhteji initiat­ed a long march from Dera Ghazi Khan to Islamabad. Thousands joined, demanding an end to state terrorism and massacres in Balo­chistan. The state can’t halt the march; it persists for the recovery and justice of their loved ones.

Despite the ongoing Balo­chistan crisis, the media and government appear to ignore the situation. Many face a severe crisis, akin to genocide, and the world is aware but silent. The march against oppression con­tinues, demonstrating deter­mined efforts to end the suffer­ing of the Baloch people.

ISHAA SADIQ,

Islamabad.