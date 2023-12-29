Six more matches decided in 4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball

LAHORE - Six more matches decided in the 4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tourna­ment at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

The event is being organized by Fir­dous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association and under the auspices of Additional Chief Secretary Home, Government of Sindh, Muham­mad Iqbal Memon.

In the first match of the day, Gonogi Club defeated Vipers Club 10-6. In the second match, Civil Tigers Club de­feated Joggers Club 12-8. In the third match, Vipers Club defeated Karachi Colts. In the fourth match, Civil Tigers beat Karachi Colts 14-9, in the fifth match, Gonogi Club de­feated Karachi Colts 9-5 and in the last match, Civil Tigers Club defeated Vi­pers Club 15-11.

Haji Muhammad Moaz, Nabeel Ahmed, Ahsan Khan, Shayan Madani, Ali Asad, Hamza Ali, Saleem Malik and Muhammad Bin showed the best game, in these matches Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif ref­ereed while Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Khan, Rajkumar Lakhwani and Michael Turner performed the duties of techni­cal officials.

At the beginning of the matches, the players were introduced to Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zara Zahid. On this occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hussain and others were also pres­ent. The final of the tournament will be played today (Friday) at 8:30 pm. President Town Municipal Adminis­tration Chairman Mansoor Ahmad Shaikh will be the chief guest and dis­tribute prizes among the winners and top performers.