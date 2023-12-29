Six more matches decided in 4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball

LAHORE - Six more matches decided in the 4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.
The event is being organized by Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association and under the auspices of Additional Chief Secretary Home, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon.
In the first match of the day, Gonogi Club defeated Vipers Club 10-6. In the second match, Civil Tigers Club defeated Joggers Club 12-8. In the third match, Vipers Club defeated Karachi Colts. In the fourth match, Civil Tigers beat Karachi Colts 14-9, in the fifth match, Gonogi Club defeated Karachi Colts 9-5 and in the last match, Civil Tigers Club defeated Vipers Club 15-11.
Haji Muhammad Moaz, Nabeel Ahmed, Ahsan Khan, Shayan Madani, Ali Asad, Hamza Ali, Saleem Malik and Muhammad Bin showed the best game, in these matches Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif refereed while Naeem Ahmed, Daniyal Khan, Rajkumar Lakhwani and Michael Turner performed the duties of technical officials.
At the beginning of the matches, the players were introduced to Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zara Zahid. On this occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hussain and others were also present. The final of the tournament will be played today (Friday) at 8:30 pm. President Town Municipal Administration Chairman Mansoor Ahmad Shaikh will be the chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners and top performers.