Friday, December 29, 2023
SNGPL disrupts 149 more connections

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a relentless pursuit against gas theft, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected another 149 connection besides imposing Rs 2.09 million fine over illegal usage during its ongoing crackdown in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, regional teams of Lahore disconnected 16 connections for illegal gas use and 21 connections for compressor usage, imposing fines Rs 0.11 million. In Rawalpindi, teams took action against eight connections, while Multan team disabled 10 meters. Similarly, 10 connections were disconnected in Multan, 61 in Peshawar and Karak, three in Sahiwal, and 30 meters were disconnected in Sheikhupura during raids.

Our Staff Reporter

