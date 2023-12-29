Solangi, Iranian envoy call for enhancing bilateral coop in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam have underlined the need of enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

During a meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday, they said, “Boosting mutual cooperation between and Iran in trade and economic sectors, especially in the scope of ECO organization, corridor from East to West, bilateral cooperation on the ports and expansion of relations is need of hour.” Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam discussed cooperation in the fields of media, exchange of cultural delegations, bilateral trade relations and Iran Expo 2024 during the meeting. The two sides on the part of both countries expressed the willingness to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral relations. Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued the brotherly relations with Iran as both were bound by deep religious, cultural and linguistic relations. “Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of media is the need of the hour,” he said adding Pakistan was keen to promote cooperation with Iran in the fields of film and drama.

Murtaza Solangi said a memorandum of understanding has already been signed between the Associated Press of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). Additionally, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Iran’s Audio Visual Media Regulatory Authority (SATRA) and the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Pakistan Television and Iran’s audiovisual and cinema sector, had been working on the MoUs to promote bilateral cooperation, he added. They agreed to expedite the process of agreement between Pakistan Television Corporation and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. The visit of Iran’s cultural delegation to Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting. Solangi said that the visit of Iran’s cultural delegation to Pakistan was welcome since these visits would promote cultural relations between the two countries. The Cultural delegation of Iran would be visiting media houses, press clubs and other cultural institutions of Pakistan, he added.