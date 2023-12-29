Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to provide best health services: Commissioner

APP
December 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Ahmed Abbasi has said the result-oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases including polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added. This he said while presiding over a meeting of the health department at his office here on Thursday. District Health Officer (DHO), PPHI and WHO representatives and other concerned officials also attended the meeting. The commissioner said the health department was directly involved with the public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses. He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged for their good performance. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure the complete eradication of corruption.

Cartoon

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023