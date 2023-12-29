Steps taken to provide best health services: Commissioner

SUKKUR-Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Ahmed Abbasi has said the result-oriented initiatives are being taken best to provide health services to the people. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to eradicate dangerous diseases including polio and dengue throughout the Sukkur division, he added. This he said while presiding over a meeting of the health department at his office here on Thursday. District Health Officer (DHO), PPHI and WHO representatives and other concerned officials also attended the meeting. The commissioner said the health department was directly involved with the public and had a basic role to bring about a change in the society therefore the health employees and medical staff must have to perform their professional duties to honestly facilitate the masses. He warned that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officials, while the dutiful officers and staff would be encouraged for their good performance. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure the complete eradication of corruption.