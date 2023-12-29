Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan felicitates new elected body of SPC

SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has congratulated the newly elected governing body and office-bearers of the Sukkur Press Club. In his felicitation message on Thursday, Mayor Sukkur said that the PPP has always implemented the policy of freedom of expression and free journalism. He said that the role of media is very important for the detection and solution of problems of all segments of society and journalists are playing a positive role in highlighting the role of opposition as well government. He hoped that the newly elected office-bearers of the Sukkur Press Club would play an active role in further strengthening the relations between the political parties and social organizations.