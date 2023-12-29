Tribute paid to Dr Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

LAHORE - An interfaith ceremony was held in Nolakha Presbyterian Church to celebrate the birthday of Moderator Rev. Dr. Majeed Abel. Chairman National Commission for Interfaith Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Chairman Kul Masalic Board Asim Makhdoom, Khatib Data Darbar Ramzan Sialvi, Pir Syed Usman Noori, Professor Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Dr. Kanwal Firoz, Allama Qari Khalid Mahmood, Officers of the Public Relations Department and well-known singer Waris Baig specially attended the ceremony. Leaders of different religions, political and social personalities expressed their views and paid rich tribute to Dr. Majeed Abel for his thirty years services for the promotion of peace. Dr Majeed Abel thanked everyone and said, “Everyone’s gathering has increased happiness and the participation of all proves that we are all one, are Pakistanis first.” He said that all the minorities living in Pakistan participated for the establishment of Pakistan, adding that happily, all the minorities living here have equal rights. Makhdoom Asim, head of Kul Masalik Board, while expressing his views, said that Nolakha Church has a unique status, adding, peace and love were always promoted from here. Ramzan Sialvi said that interfaith harmony is the need of the hour. The whole world is desirous of peace. “We must strive for united peace,” he added. Mufti Ashiq Hussain said that the purpose of interfaith events is to tell the world that there is peace in Pakistan, while substantial work is being done to promote interfaith tolerance, including the rights of minorities.