Tributes paid to Iqbal Bano on her birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The birth anniversary of renowned singer Iqbal Bano was observed here on Thursday. The renowned Ghazal singer began her artistic career from Radio Pakistan Lahore. Besides Ghazal singing she also had full command over classical and semi classical singing. She was best known for her Semi Classical Urdu Ghazal songs and Classical Thumris. She also sang Persian poetry which became popular in Iran and Afghanistan. Iqbal Bano was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1974 for her outstanding achievements in classical music. Her famously sung Ghazals and Nazams include Dasht-e-Tanhai Mein and Hum Daikhen Ge. She died on April 21 2009 aged 74 at Lahore.