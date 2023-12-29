Undue Surveillance

In a latest joint investigation of Amnesty International and Washington Post, it has surfaced that India has been using Israel-built Pegasus spyware to access the phones of prominent journalists across the country. This is a very worrying and concerning report because it speaks of undue state surveillance and erosion of privacy. Not just that, because the software has specifically been used against journalists, the matter of invading privacy goes on to intersect with policing and controlling press freedom. This in a country under a government that has earned a bad name for suppressing dissent for the last two terms that it has been in power.

Since 2014, India has set very bad examples of dealing with dissent. Among the uncountable instances, a crackdown on journalists stands tall alongside brutal systemic and overt violence against religious minorities. Many prominent journalists have been regularly complaining on social media about the threats, harassment, and intimidation they faced from a stream of fake and troll accounts that exist for the sole purpose of attacking anyone who calls out the government or any of its policies.

The use of spying software has taken the intimidation to another level. Directly tapping into the phones of journalists makes them all the more vulnerable to any action on any grounds whatsoever. Add to that, the laws that are then applied to detain the journalists are vague and “draconian” at their best. Such state actions only mean that the space for independent journalism is shrinking fast in India. It also represents a downside of surveillance more generally. The software’s ability to access calls, messages, location, and even film a person also begs one to question the data protection that devices and apps very regularly boast about.

India’s case points to a very worrying trend of journalists facing unlawful surveillance, adding to the challenges they already confront in the field. The alleged targeting of journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Anand Mangnale through spyware calls for robust safeguards to protect journalists and their vital role in holding power accountable. The use of such software by states threatens to alter journalism for good and to take away the very essence that the press is built on. This must ring alarm bells around the world, for civil society and media exist to check the autocratic tendencies of states.