Friday, December 29, 2023
Versatile poet Shaikh Ayaz remembered on his death anniversary

Agencies
December 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD - Renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet, fiction writer, scholar, and educationist Shaikh Ayaz is commemorated on his 26th death anniversary observed on Thursday. Born as Mubarak Ali Shaikh on March 2, 1923, in Shikarpur, Shaikh Ayaz obtained a law degree after completing his graduation. Throughout his literary career, Sheikh Ayaz authored a total of 60 books, including the Urdu translation of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry titled “Shah Jo Risalo.” In 1976, Shaikh Ayaz was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University, reflecting his significant contributions to the field of education. In recognition of his literary services, Shaikh Ayaz was honoured with the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ award. On December 28, 1997, at the age of 74, Shaikh Ayaz passed away in Karachi. According to his will, his mortal remains were laid to rest in the vicinity of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s mausoleum in Bhit Shah. The legacy of Shaikh Ayaz continues to inspire and resonate in the literary and educational spheres, marking his enduring impact on Urdu and Sindhi literature.

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

