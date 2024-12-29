14 gamblers held, bet-money recovered

Peshawar - The Michni police, on Saturday, arrested fourteen gamblers and recovered bet money totaling Rs 200,000 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the Michni Police Station conducted a raid on a house located on Warsak Road and arrested fourteen gamblers, identified as Farooq, Jahangir, Mohsin, Asif, Saleem, Shahzad, Ali, Wahab, Mushtaq, Islam, Tauqir, Ishtiaq, Asim, and Sharif.

The arrested individuals have confessed to their involvement in gambling, and the police have registered a case against them and initiated further investigation.