146 electric buses arrive in Islamabad to enhance public transport

The first batch of 146 electric buses out of a total of 160 has arrived in Islamabad, marking a major step towards providing a modern and environmentally friendly travel experience for residents.

The remaining 14 buses have departed from China and are expected to reach Islamabad shortly, according to officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Charging Station and Infrastructure

The construction of the Zero Point charging station is underway. CDA officials explained that earlier delays in the project were caused by the cancellation of tenders twice. However, the tender has now been reissued at reduced rates, enabling progress.

Officials stated that the priority is to establish chargers and parking areas for the new bus routes. In the initial phase, operational offices will be set up in containers to expedite the launch. Driver training for the routes will take approximately one month.

Routes and Operations

The electric buses will operate on routes including Park Road, B-7, PWD, I-8, and I-9, with approvals already granted for these services.

Expansion to Rawalpindi

On December 4, the Punjab government announced plans to deploy 102 electric buses in Rawalpindi. These buses will cover an 84-km route across 10 major public transport pathways, with a budget allocation of Rs 4.7 billion.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan confirmed that the e-bus service will begin next year. Major routes include connections between Taxila, Wah Cantt, and IJP Road to Akhter 26, as well as Daulatala to Rawalpindi.

Environmental and Economic Impact

The introduction of electric buses is expected to significantly improve air quality by reducing environmental pollution, while also enhancing the public transport infrastructure in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.