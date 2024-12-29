2-day festival showcasing Kashmir’s culture kicks off

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training of Pakistan organized a cultural event in Islamabad to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. The two-day event, titled ‘Kashmir Jannat-e-Nazeer’, is being held at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1, from December 28 to December 29.

The event aims to showcase the vibrant culture, traditions, and history of Kashmir, bringing the beauty of the region to the world while highlighting the struggles and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. With a focus on Kashmiri arts, music, crafts, and traditional cuisine, the event provides participants with a deeper understanding of the region’s historical and cultural legacy. A significant highlight of the event was the launch of a book ‘Baramulla to Burnham’, authored by the late Nazir Ahmed Shawl, a prominent leader of the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement. The book launch paid tribute to his legacy and the ongoing Kashmir struggle.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam; Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq; Convenor of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir, (APHC-AJK) chapter Ghulam Muhammad Safi; former APHC-AJK Convenor Muhammad Farooq Rehmani; President of the PML-N AJK chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir; Senior APHC leader Mrs. Shamim Shawl; and Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training Mohideen Ahmed Wani.

Other participants at the event included Advocate Parvaiz Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Yusuf Naseem, Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Gulshan Ahmed, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Mian Muzaffar, Adeel Wani, Raja Shaheen, Zahid Safi, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, and Hilal Ahmed, along with students from various colleges.

The event also served as a platform for prominent Kashmiri artists, intellectuals, and cultural figures, who shared their perspectives on the significance of preserving Kashmiri culture and traditions, as well as the importance of raising global awareness about the Kashmir issue and the ongoing struggle for freedom and peace. The event, which expresses solidarity with the Kashmiri people, has provided a powerful space for cultural exchange and reflection on the region’s rich heritage.