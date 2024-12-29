2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended

FAISALABAD - Five officers including two Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and three Social Security officers were suspended on the charge of negligence of duties. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that an inspection team visited Faisalabad and during field visit found 3 officers of Social Security and 2 officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) involved in negligence and delinquency. Therefore, on the report of inspection team, the accused five officers were suspended. They included Anwaar-ul-Haq Director Faisalabad East, Muhammad Asghar Deputy Director Admin and Tauqeer Ali Assistant Director Faisalabad West (Social Security), Saeed Ahmad Chaudhary Labor Officer-II and Rauf Ahmad Labor Inspector-I (FWMC), he added.