27th death anniversary of poet Shaikh Ayaz observed

ISLAMABAD - The 27th death anniversary of renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet, fiction writer, scholar, and educationist Shaikh Ayaz was observed on Saturday. Sheikh Ayaaz was born in Shikarpur, Sindh, on March 2, 1923. He wrote more than 50 books on poetry, besides penning biographies, articles, and short stories in both Sindhi and Urdu. He also translated ‘Shah Jo Risalo,’ a famous Sindhi text, into Urdu. His poetry has been translated into numerous major languages worldwide, including English, Urdu, Sindhi, French, Chinese, Russian, and others. ‘Buu-e-gul, Naala-e-dil’ and ‘Neel Kanth Aur Neem ke Patte’ are the two compilations of his Urdu poetry.

He was rewarded with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his literary services.

Ayaz passed away on 28th December, 1997, in Karachi after a cardiac arrest.