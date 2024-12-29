53rd Annual General Council Meeting of Golden Star Club held

LAHORE - The 53rd Annual General Council Meeting of the Golden Star Cricket Club, affiliated with Lahore East Zone Cricket Association, was held under the chairmanship of Malik Sajjad Akbar. The club expressed unanimous confidence in the leadership of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. The meeting was attended by the club’s Patron-in-Chief Ch Muhammad Aslam Kamboh, President Shahbaz Ali, Vice President Aqeel Ahmed, senior members Sohail Farooqi, Azam-ul-Haq, Zain-ul-Hasnain, Captain M Naveed, and other club members. During the session, the club administration extended gratitude to LRCA chief Kh Nadeem Ahmed and EZ President Bilal Maqit for providing opportunities to club players in various events. President Shahbaz Ali briefed the participants on the club’s performance over the past year and presented a financial report of the season’s expenses. Chairman Malik Sajjad Akbar congratulated the players on winning the Lahore East Zone PCB Inter-Club Championship. It was unanimously decided to hold the Golden Jubilee function and the annual awards ceremony at the end of next month, where special awards will be presented to top-performing players. M Aslam Kamboh and Malik Sajjad also announced a recreational trip to the northern areas for the club players.