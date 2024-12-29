Aqeel and Amna clinch titles at Serena Master Cup Tennis

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan and Amna Ali Qayum clinched the men’s and ladies singles titles respectively at the Serena Master Cup Tennis Championship that concluded at the Peshawar Services Club, Peshawar Cantt. In the men’s singles final, Aqeel Khan faced tough resistance from Muhammad Shoaib before winning the match 6-3, 7-6 to clinch the Serena Master Cup title. In the ladies’ singles final, Amna Ali Qayum overcame Sheeza Sajid 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a thrilling match to secure the title. In the men’s doubles final, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Shoaib edged past Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil 4-6, 7-6(8), 13-11 to win the championship. This event marked a historic milestone for Peshawar, as it hosted women’s tennis for the first time since 2018, celebrating a significant step forward for the sport in the city.The tournament was graced by the presence of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and an internationally renowned tennis player. His participation as both the chief guest and a competitor added immense prestige and excitement to the championship. Imran Hassan, Head of Sports Diplomacy at Serena Hotels, officiated as the chief guest during the closing ceremony, which saw attendance from key figures including PTF Secretary General Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail and Dr Tahir, alongside enthusiastic tennis fans and media personnel.

The championship, part of the Serena Hotels Master Series, represents a cornerstone initiative under the Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy program. Kicking off in Peshawar, the series aims to expand nationwide, creating opportunities for aspiring tennis players across Pakistan.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Aisam Qureshi congratulated the winners and runners-up and acknowledged Serena Hotels’ continued support for tennis. He lauded the efforts of CEO Mr. Bolani in promoting the sport and emphasized the importance of such collaborations to enhance the growth of Pakistani athletes.

Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail echoed these sentiments, commending all participants and expressing gratitude to Serena Hotels, the Services Club Peshawar, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association for their vital contributions to the event’s success.