At least six killed, three injured in a car accident in Tandlianwala

TANDLIANWALA - At least six people were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station on Saturday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a tractor trolley in its rear as the car driver could not assess distance due to heavy fog on Motorway Interchange Tandlianwala road. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives in the accident. She expressed condolence and sympathized with the bereaved families. She directed to ensure the best traffic management during fog conditions.

Man hit to death

A man was killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Faqeerwali Pulli here at Shahpurr on Saturday. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the motorcyclist, identified as Aslam, died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

2 houses robbed in single night

Two armed robberies in a single night have left the residents of Burewala in sense of insecurity, as robbers made off with approximately 32 tolas of gold ornaments and over Rs7.5 million in cash. The incidents involved violence, with women being assaulted during the robberies while both crimes targeted the homes of overseas Pakistanis. According to police sources, seven armed outlaws barged into the house of Muhammad Amin of Canal View Housing Scheme. His two brothers, long-time expatriates in Bahrain, were not home. The outlaws assaulted an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law to obtain keys and emptied the safes, taking away 12-tola gold ornaments and R4 million in cash. In another incident on the same night, seven masked outlaws broke into the house of Nadeem Nasir of Canal Garden, who is also an expatriate based in Muscat. The outlaws held the family hostage at gunpoint and looted 20-tola gold ornaments and Rs2.5 million in cash before escaping. Both incidents have sparked outrage among residents, with concerns about the rising crime rate. However, City and Sadar police have started investigations.