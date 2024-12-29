Atta Tarar slams PTI's 11-year rule in KP

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), accusing it of prioritizing corruption during its tenure.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Attaullah Tarar highlighted that the coalition government at the center emerged from political parties contesting elections based on their respective manifestos and promises to the public.

He noted that Punjab had given its mandate to the PML-N, while KP and Sindh entrusted the PTI and PPP, respectively.

Condemning PTI's governance in KP over the past 11 years, the minister alleged that corruption and irregularities had surged under its rule.

He pointed out that the provincial government currently faces a financial deficit of Rs152 billion, claiming that it failed to take measures to curb inflation in the province.

Drawing comparisons, Tarar likened the governance of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to that of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, criticizing both for poor performance.