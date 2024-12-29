Bajaur Festival gets underway in Khar

Peshawar - The two-day Bajaur Festival kicked off at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar on Saturday. Jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Tourism Wing of the merged tribal districts, and the district administration, the festival showcases various sports competitions such as cycling races, kabaddi, tug-of-war, and martial arts.

In addition, the festival features magic shows, poetry recitals, local music, traditional Attan dance, comedy skits, and a play area for children, along with food and handicraft stalls.

The Bajaur Scouts 172 Wing and Bajaur Police are also collaborating to ensure the festival’s success.

On the first day, the event included tableaus by schoolchildren, kabaddi, martial arts competitions, comedy skits, poetry sessions, and traditional music performances, along with a musical evening.

On the second day, the festival will host the final rounds of the cycling race and martial arts competitions, along with cultural dance performances, local band performances, comedy shows, and poetry readings by local poets.

The event aims to promote sports and healthy activities in the merged districts of the province, boost tourism, engage youth in constructive activities, and convey a positive message about Bajaur to the world.

The KPCTA, along with the Tourism Wing of the Merged Districts, has previously organized similar events in other merged districts, including Khyber, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan. These initiatives have successfully promoted sports and tourism in the region.