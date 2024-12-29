Bond between Pakistan & Kashmir is unbreakable, says Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that the bond between Pakistan and Kashmir was unbreakable and Kashmiri people were the guardians of Pakistan’s borders. He expressed these views while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event titled “Kashmir: Paradise on Earth” organized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1 where he was invited as a chief guest. He proposed that essentials like electricity and flour should be provided free of cost for Kashmiri people.

He shed a light on the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people which played a pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan’s borders.

He lauded the ministry’s efforts in showcasing the culture and beauty of Kashmir through this vibrant event and festival. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s courageous stance on the Kashmir issue, describing it as a reflection of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the cause and desire for a just and peaceful resolution to the longstanding dispute. The minister extended congratulations on behalf of himself and the Prime Minister for organizing a successful event, and appreciated the efforts of the Federal Secretary of Education and his team.

Engineer Amir Muqam expressed his pride in being part of an event held in the heart of Islamabad that celebrates Kashmiri culture and heritage, showcasing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “The event provides an opportunity to experience the richness of Kashmiri culture, art, and history, which embodies a unique blend of Buddhist, Hindu, and Islamic traditions,” he pointed out. He acknowledged the immense challenges faced by the Kashmiri people.

“Despite these adversities, the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people are evident in their continuous efforts to preserve and promote their cultural heritage,” he noted. The minister lamented the decades-long Indian occupation of Kashmir, which has caused significant damage to the region’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. He underscored that repeated strikes and shutdowns have severely impacted the region’s economy, while the ongoing Indian terrorism and extremism have turned the lives of Kashmiris into a nightmare. Despite these challenges, he commended the Kashmiri people for keeping their traditions alive and preserving their cultural identity. He recalled that the Kashmiri Muslims had ideologically aligned their future with Pakistan even before its creation, and Pakistan has never abandoned the Kashmiri people during difficult times.

“Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable,” he remarked. The minister strongly condemned the grave human rights violations committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to hold India accountable and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions on the issue.

He stressed that despite numerous challenges, Pakistan has consistently advocated for the just cause of the Kashmiri people on the global stage. Events like this, he said, serve as a beacon of hope and emphasize the need for continued efforts to address the challenges faced by the Kashmiri community while underscoring the importance of cultural preservation.

The event also featured an address by Federal Secretary for Education Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani, who highlighted various aspects of the two-day event and warmly welcomed the minister. The book ‘Baramulla Se Barham Tak’ by the late Kashmiri leader and author Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl was also launched during the event. Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, President of PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir, Federal Secretary for Education Mohiuddin Wani, and other prominent political figures and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders were also present along with Engr Amir Muqam during the book launching ceremony.

Earlier, the federal minister was received with great enthusiasm, penned a message, and toured the exhibition stalls. He appreciated the exhibitors for their efforts. The event witnessed a large turnout of students, teachers, and individuals from various walks of life.