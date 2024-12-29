Call to promote education, tolerance, unity to address social injustice

KARACHI - Speakers at a seminar explored Pakistan’s journey since its inception and reaffirmed the relevance of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for the nation. The seminar, ‘Pakistan in 1947 and Pakistan Today’ was held at the Quaid-i-Azam House Museum and brought together prominent speakers including Liaquat Merchant, Ameena Saiyid and Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, former vice chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University. The speakers called for taking action to address the challenges of poverty, inequality, and social injustice by fostering education, tolerance and unity, said a press release. They also praised recent efforts by government and military leaders to uphold Jinnah’s legacy of diversity by engaging with Pakistan’s Christian, Hindu, and Parsi communities. These initiatives echo Jinnah’s commitment to treating all citizens as equal and ensuring their rights and protections under the law. Speaking on the occasion, Liaquat Merchant, the grandnephew of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who is also the senior vice chairman of the Board of Management, said that all events at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum revolved around the Quaid and a nation-building exercise with particular emphasis on the younger generation so that they become aware of the reasons for the creation of Pakistan and what it was intended to achieve. He said that Pakistan was achieved by the power of speech, power of pen and power of vote which were no less mighty than the sword. Mr Merchant went on to say that Mr Jinnah’s struggle for the creation of Pakistan was essentially peaceful and intellectual. He did not believe in sit-ins or rallies, he was never arrested and sent to jail because he always acted within the four corners of the law. “I would encourage Pakistan’s younger generation to read and understand Jinnah and as a first step the school and college students should possess and go through the book quotes from the Quaid,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh reflected on the parallels between 1947 and 2025, noting that the reasons behind Pakistan’s creation remain as relevant today as they were at its inception. He emphasized Pakistan’s potential as a resource-rich nation with strategic regional connectivity that could unlock immense economic opportunities.

Ameena Saiyid highlighted Jinnah’s unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and education. She called on the younger generation to embody Jinnah’s principles and lead Pakistan toward a brighter future. “As we reflect on Jinnah’s legacy, let us draw inspiration from his courage and conviction to work collectively for a Pakistan that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all,” she said.