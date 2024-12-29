Carjacker killed in encounter with police

Rawalpindi - A carjacker was killed here on late Friday night in an encounter with Cantonment Police as his alleged accomplice managed to escape.

According to a First Information Report registered with Cantonment Police on Saturday noted that the deceased criminal identified as Asad Saeed was shot and wounded by his fleeing accomplice. As per details noted by police, the law enforcers were present at a roadside checkpost in Gawalmandi Morr late on Friday night when they asked a white car to stop.

Instead of stopping, the car riders started indiscriminate firing on the police. The FIR noted that the policemen on duty saved their lives by lying on the ground and taking shelter behind their official vehicle. Constable Aqeel Hussain was shot at his chest but remained unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

The police started chasing the fleeing men in their vehicle and opened fire on their vehicle. The two men abandoned their car and started running away towards the railway line. They kept firing at the police party. During the encounter, Asad received a gunshot from his fleeing accomplice and fell down on the ground. The police arrested the wounded man, who was later identified Asad, resident of Attock, while his accomplice managed to escape in the darkness, the FIR noted. The law enforcers shifted the critically wounded Asad to district headquarter hospital DHQ, where he later died.

The police took the car into custody and learnt that the vehicle was stolen from Karachi Company, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad on December 24. Further investigation has revealed that the deceased was involved in dozens of cases related to carjacking in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police arrested a proclaimed offender, who has been absconding in a murder case for six months. The police said that Shah Zeb was arrested for killing Hassan Raza over a trivial issue in May this year. The police has already arrested three other accused in the case.