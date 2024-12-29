Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chak Jhumra school transformed into model institution

NEWS WIRE
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra has been transformed into a model and exemplary educational institute across the tehsil by completing renovation of its classrooms and main hall.  Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir said here on Saturday that four classrooms and main hall of the school had been repaired and renovated with the help of local philanthropists to provide quality education to the youth of the area. He said that the development project of Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra was completed on a war-footing. “Now we were concentrating to improve healthcare facilities in the area”, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024