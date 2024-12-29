China launches investigation into beef imports

Beijing - China’s commerce ministry has launched an investigation into imported beef at the request of representatives from its struggling domestic industry, it said.

The local price of beef in China has trended downwards in recent years, with analysts blaming oversupply and a lack of demand as the world’s second largest economy has slowed. At the same time imports have surged, with China representing a hugely important market for countries like Brazil, Argentina and Australia.

The application for an investigation from domestic associations said that a sharp increase in beef imports in recent years “has had a significant adverse impact on the domestic industry”, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Beef imports in 2023 were 65 percent higher than in 2019, it quoted the producers as saying.

The investigation takes effect from Friday and should take eight months, but “may be extended appropriately under special circumstances”, the announcement said.

Normal trade will not be affected during the investigation period.

Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, said it “will seek to demonstrate that Brazilian beef exported to China does not cause any type of harm to the Chinese industry, and is, on the contrary, an important factor in complementing local Chinese production.” Its foreign ministry noted that, “in principle, no preliminary measures will be adopted, and the 12 percent ‘ad valorem’ tariff that China applies to beef imports will remain in force.” Brazil’s statement said that China, its main trading partner, this year received more than one million tonnes of Brazilian beef, a 12.7 percent increase over last year. It added that it was committed to defending Brazil’s agribusiness sector and was “always seeking constructive dialogue in search of mutually beneficial solutions” with China.

Meanwhile, China will reduce import tariffs on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials from next year, the government said on Saturday. The Ministry of Finance announced adjustments to various import tariff categories, effective Jan. 1, aimed at increasing imports of high-quality products, expanding domestic demand and promoting high-level opening-up, it said in a statement. Provisional import tariffs below the most-favoured-nation rates will be applied to 935 items, the ministry said. Import tariffs will be reduced on ethane and certain recycled copper and aluminium raw materials to advance green and low-carbon development.

Tariffs will rise on commodities including molasses and sugar-containing pre-mixed powders will increase but be reduced on items such as cyclic olefin polymers, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers and automatic transmissions for special-purpose vehicles such as fire trucks and repair vehicles.

Import tariffs will also be reduced on items such as sodium zirconium cyclosilicate, viral vectors for CAR-T tumour therapy, and nickel-titanium alloy wires for surgical implants.