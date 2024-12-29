CJP calls for involving lawyers in decision making forums to improve justice system

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi Saturday emphasised the need for lawyers’ professional training. Talking to a delegation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association in Islamabad today, he directed the provision of modern training facilities and free access to online legal resources to enhance lawyers’ skills. Justice Yahya Afridi also underscored the importance of involving lawyers in decision-making forums to ensure the effective implementation of policy decisions for improving the justice system. The AJK SCBA, on this occasion, announced to host a judicial conference in AJK to deliberate on the legal dimensions of the Kashmir issue and related policy matters.

The South Punjab legal fraternity and litigants heaved a sigh of relief and organised a ceremony here Saturday to express gratitude after of Pakistan Chief Justice Yahya Afridi accepted their demand allowing hearing of SC cases via video link from Multan.

The development came after struggle by lawyers from different bar associations from across South Punjab, spearheaded by former president High Court Bar Association Multan Syed Riaz ul Hassan Gilani, besides District Bar Multan, Khanewal, Kabirwala, Muzaffargarh and others. The DBA Multan organised a ceremony at bar Hall to express gratitude to CJP Yahya Afridi.

Speakers including member Pakistan Bar Council Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, president DBA Multan Imran Khan Khakwani, general secretary Syed Arif Hassan Shah, ex-president Kabirwala bar Rao Sultan and others thanked CJP for allowing facility in Multan and acknowledged efforts of lawyers and all the South Punjab bars they represented.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Riaz ul Hassan Gilani said that video link facility was already available at Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar and he started making efforts for its availability in Multan to save resources and time of lawyers and poor litigants of South Punjab who could hardly bear expenses of travelling long distances to the federal capital or Lahore.

He recalled months-long efforts that began in April 2024 with a written request and continued till Sept 27, 2024, the day when Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Ahmad Awan, approached the south Punjab lawyers in Islamabad and promised his support.

On Dec 26, 2024, CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, in a meeting with representatives of different bar associations held in Islamabad, accepted their demand to make video link facility available in Multan, in a significant step to bringing justice to the door step of the people of South Punjab, Riaz Gilani said.