Sunday, December 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Murad announces stakeholder consultations on Madrasa Act

CM Murad announces stakeholder consultations on Madrasa Act
Web Desk
8:28 PM | December 29, 2024
National

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced plans for consultations with all stakeholders on the recently gazetted Madrasa Act.

Speaking to Dunya News in Sehwan, Shah confirmed that the Act has been signed by the President and officially published.

Addressing remarks from the United States regarding the PTI founder’s freedom, Shah stated, “America can come and free Imran Khan. Only a court judge has the authority to release him.”

He urged Khan to focus on his legal defense, questioning why he appeared concerned if he had done nothing wrong. “If he is innocent, he should rely on his legal team,” Shah added.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024