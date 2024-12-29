CM Murad announces stakeholder consultations on Madrasa Act

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced plans for consultations with all stakeholders on the recently gazetted Madrasa Act.

Speaking to Dunya News in Sehwan, Shah confirmed that the Act has been signed by the President and officially published.

Addressing remarks from the United States regarding the PTI founder’s freedom, Shah stated, “America can come and free Imran Khan. Only a court judge has the authority to release him.”

He urged Khan to focus on his legal defense, questioning why he appeared concerned if he had done nothing wrong. “If he is innocent, he should rely on his legal team,” Shah added.