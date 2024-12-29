College student abducted, raped

ATTOCK - Police on Saturday arrested a suspect for abducting and raping a 12 grade student of local girls college in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. The girl, a native of Choa Shah Ghareeb, reported to police that she went out of the house to purchase books on October 26. A man in a van later identified as Muhammad Afzal along with his brother Ejaz, his sister, his mother and sister in law forcefully pushed her in the van and shifted her to an unknown location near Hazro where Afzaal allegedly raped her for a few days. On Friday, she managed to escape and returned to her house and narrated her ordeal. Police shifted the girl to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasanabdal and as rape was confirmed, police arrested the nominated accused resident of village Qutb Bandi and sent him behind the bars and started further investigation.