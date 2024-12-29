Commissioner bans aerial firing on new year night

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned under section 144 of CrPC aerial firing on the new year night in all districts of Hyderabad division. The ban, which authorized the police officers to register FIRs against the violators under section 188 of PPC, was notified on Saturday. As per the notification, DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo wrote a letter to the Commissioner on December 27 apprising him about the display of weapons, aerial firing and the use of fire crackers on the new year night.

The DIG had stated that the youth gather at important squares and intersections in the cities to indulge in such dangerous activities.