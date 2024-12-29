Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has ordered to expedite anti-encroachment operation to make the city encroachment-free. Chairing a high-level meeting here on Saturday, she reiterated the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for complete elimination of encroachments. She directed the Municipal Corporation and municipal committees to ensure complete removal of encroachments from markets and thoroughfares. She also reviewed the city’s cleanliness under the outsourced system of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company. She directed assistant commissioners to maintain strict monitoring of the cleaning operations to ensure effectiveness. “There is no room for negligence in implementing the governance initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister”, she said and called for accelerating ongoing measures to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal. Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir and others were also present in the meeting.