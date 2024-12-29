Commissioner Sargodha takes notice of illegal construction near lakes

SARGODHA - Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, taking notice of constructions near natural lakes across the division, has directed the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the local government by-laws. He said that in the Nimal Lake of Mianwali, Soon Valley and other lakes, rare birds arrive in cold weather and it has been seen that the arrival of birds has decreased due to construction near the lakes. He was addressing a meeting to review public welfare initiatives. The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners and other administrative officers to visit educational institutions and health centers on a regular basis and send reports to their office. He said that they should also pay attention to other administrative affairs so that people feel real relief. In the meeting, the four deputy commissioners informed him about the progress made in a week on 32 public welfare initiatives including price control, ongoing development projects, education, health, enforcements, clean Punjab, transport and agriculture.

Work on flyover reviewed

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem reviewed the construction of the 47 Bridge Flyover. The meeting was informed that the flyover would be completed and opened to traffic by February 15. The construction is being completed in day and night shifts. The contractor has been directed to double the labour so that the construction can be completed within the stipulated time. The meeting was informed that all the funds for the flyover have been released. In the next phase, roads will be constructed on both sides of the flyover. The meeting was informed that an estimate for the construction of a new sewer line under the flyover is also being prepared.

The sewer line from the 47 Bridge to Qainchi Mor will be completed before the monsoon.

The meeting was attended by SE Highways Amanat Ali, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin and XEN Highways Farman Mekan, in addition to NESPAK officers.