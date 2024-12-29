Counter Terrorism Concerns

With the passage of time, friendly and neighbourly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been deteriorating. The main reason has been the terrorist activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has taken refuge in the eastern part of Afghanistan and continues to cross the border to harm Pakistan’s security forces.

On 20 December, operatives of the TTP attacked a check post in Makeen, South Waziristan, and martyred around 16 personnel of the Pakistan Army. This unprovoked act was highly regrettable. The attack was not the first of its kind but part of a series of assaults targeting army personnel.

Pakistan ran out of patience. On 24 December, Pakistan responded in two ways. First, Pakistan launched an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan to eliminate more than a dozen terrorists, referred to as “Khwarij” (outcasts). Second, Pakistan’s fighter jets bombed four different locations in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province, killing several suspected terrorists. This was an intelligence-based operation targeting TTP camps in the Murgha and Laman areas of the Bernal district. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence claimed that the dead and injured included women and children and warned that Afghanistan would retaliate for this act of incursion.

Pakistan could no longer restrain itself from chasing the TTP operatives into Afghanistan. The hot pursuit sent a clear message that seeking refuge in Afghanistan and creating havoc in Pakistan would no longer be tolerated. Furthermore, the TTP was urged to convey any grievances it may have to be addressed, rather than inflicting harm and fleeing. It was the TTP that walked away from a ceasefire agreement with the Government of Pakistan in 2022. The reason was sheer opportunism: following the ascension of the Afghan Taliban to power in Kabul in mid-2021, the TTP found an opportunity to sever ties with Pakistan and exploit Kabul’s support to settle scores. Moreover, with the departure of foreign forces, the TTP acquired leftover light weapons, which it believed could be used against Pakistan’s security forces.

One of the main grievances the TTP harbours is the military operations launched by the army in Swat and North and South Waziristan some time ago. The operations disrupted the TTP’s dominance, uprooted it from its indigenous environment, and left it stranded. Today, the TTP is a frustrated wanderer clinging to dim hopes of reviving its past. On the other hand, Pakistan is in no mood to restore the autonomous status of the tribal belt, now part of the province of KPK. The TTP refuses to acknowledge that the concept of a tribal belt free from the constraints of the constitution is outdated. The TTP must submit to the dictates of the constitution and the laws governing settled areas. Furthermore, the TTP has no authority to determine the extent of religion’s role in state affairs. Its presumption to oversee matters confronting Pakistan is a significant miscalculation. It is the constitution that holds sway in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan resolved to address the challenge of TTP-sponsored terrorism by launching the Azm-e-Istekam campaign against terrorism. Its scope included tackling terrorists operating in Balochistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), another terrorist organisation, has followed in the footsteps of the TTP, emboldened by the light weapons left behind by departing foreign forces in Afghanistan in mid-2021. Nevertheless, due to the TTP’s intransigence, Pakistan designated the TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij” (outcasts prone to conflict) in July this year. Compared to 2023, the outgoing year of 2024 has witnessed a significant rise in the number and intensity of TTP-led terrorist attacks, claiming the lives of security personnel from both the army and the police. According to reports issued by the Ministry of Interior, in 2024, more than one thousand acts of terrorism instigated by the TTP occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, resulting in the martyrdom of around one thousand security personnel. Given the rising trend since mid-2021, it is anticipated that both the number and intensity of TTP-instigated attacks will increase in 2025.

A militant organisation seeking refuge in a neighbouring country is a significant setback for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. While Pakistan’s counter-strikes serve as a grim reminder to the TTP that it can pursue them, the same message applies to the BLA. The Afghan Taliban, ruling Kabul, have expressed their concern and resolve to retaliate, without realising that their inaction against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan has brought the situation to this point. Kabul insists that the individuals in Paktika are immigrants from Pakistan but claims no knowledge of the refugees’ activities. One thing remains clear: Kabul is not heeding Islamabad’s appeals.

A resurgence in terrorism has become the defining feature of Pak-Afghan relations, shaped by the TTP, although Kabul is not governed by the TTP. This challenge has three dimensions. First, hideouts and training camps in Afghanistan pose a significant obstacle to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. Conducting counter-attacks on TTP hideouts within Pakistan is easier than pursuing them into eastern Afghanistan. Second, across the border, Pakistan must rely on intelligence-based operations to minimise collateral damage. Obtaining precise intelligence is challenging. Third, the TTP has initiated an asymmetrical conflict with the potential to drag Pakistan further into Afghanistan’s affairs.

Although Afghanistan lacks the air power to confront Pakistan, and Pakistan (with its air force and drone strike capabilities) could easily overwhelm the Afghan army, such actions would harm neighbourly relations. The bitterness that ensues could fester for a long time, further straining bilateral relations.

Dr. Tehmina Aslam Ranjha

The writer is an analyst on National Security and Counter-Terrorism. She tweets @TA_Ranjha and can be reached at taranjha1@gmail.com