CTP issue 848,000 challans in 2024

RAWALPINDI - In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are utilizing all available resources and taking action in accordance with the law against the traffic rules violators while 848,000 challans slips were issued in 2024.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima, uninterrupted flow of traffic and facilitation of the road users are top priorities of CTP.

She further said that bad treatment with the citizens by the traffic wardens and resistance by the citizens to the wardens, both are unacceptable and strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty. Talking about the performance of CTP during 2024, she said that Traffic Police issued a total of more than 848,000 challans on violations of traffic rules and imposed fines of amounting to Rs 490 million, while 2,874 cases were also registered on severe traffic rules violations.

The CTO while giving the annual performance figures said that during 2024, over 17,654 challans were issued on one-way violations, 56,314 for negligent and careless driving, 48,226 on disrupting the flow of traffic, 68,507 on lane violation, 162,982 for driving without licenses and 15,813 challans were issued to smoke emitting vehicles.

163 vehicles were impounded in different police stations, 22,149 underage drivers were penalized, 49,591 bikers were imposed fines for driving without safety helmets and 162,982 for driving without licenses. Similarly, 49,591 two-wheelers were imposed fines for one-wheeling and 6,552 for wrong parking. Over 46,751 vehicles parked in no parking areas were removed by lifters, 76,012 vehicles were challaned for using unauthorized number plates, 3,480 school vans were challaned and 179 impounded in different police stations under the ongoing campaign regarding school van safety.

Beenish Fatima informed that 40,985 challans were issued in 2024 under a special campaign launched against unfit public service vehicles, while 1,811 underage drivers were also detained in different police stations.

She urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and reduction of road accidents. The CTO said that the education wing of CTP is fully active and trying to create awareness among the public about traffic rules. Throughout the year, 22,000 pamphlets were distributed, 280 awareness lectures were organized besides 38 traffic walks. 190 FM radio awareness programs were also aired and 295 awareness banners were also displayed at different places. In 2024, over 2,796 citizens including 1,258 female and 1,538 male were given training in the City Traffic Police Driving School, while 112 women also got training to drive bikes and scooters under the Women on Wheels Program.

In addition to purchasing 4 new bike/ scooters for the women on Wheels Program in 2024, the CTP Rawalpindi also appointed female instructors for the first time in the driving training school, she added.

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issued 108,796 new licenses while providing 310,340 licensing and related services to the citizens, the CTO informed adding, over 174,744 driving learning permits were also issued in 2024.

She further said that 22,261 old licenses were renewed besides issuing 3,421 international driving licenses. 952 endorsement licenses and 166 duplicate licenses were also made.

Regarding the faulty traffic signals in the city, she said that the installation/ repair of traffic signals is responsibility of the departments concerned in cantonment and city areas, but the CTP also installed various awareness signboards within the Cantonment and Municipal Corporation limits to facilitate the citizens.