Delegation of Chinese investors from Xingjian province visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Chinese investors from Xingjian province, led by Mayor of Yecheang and the Foreign Office Bureau of Kashgar, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The delegation also included Wong Tang, the focal person for the Belt and Road initiative and Director of Foreign Affairs and Investment. The core objective of the visit was to explore B2B relationships between the two countries, with a focus on renewable energy, infrastructure development, and the iron and steel processing industry.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, acting president of ICCI, welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them on the Chamber’s efforts to promote local and international business collaborations. He highlighted the local exportable products, such as marble, steel, and pharmaceuticals, and emphasized the need for infrastructure development to enhance the value of Pakistani products, making them more competitive in the international market, while fostering employment and skill development.

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities, particularly in the mining and mineral sectors. Both sides agreed to stay in contact, exchange visits, and strengthen links with relevant chambers to promote mutually beneficial partnerships.

Senior Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry suggested that both parties prepare and exchange lists of their export-quality products to further facilitate collaboration. The Chinese delegation included Wang Xiangbing, Chairman of the Belt and Road International United Group, Liu Jiading, General Manager of Kashgar Huada Construction Engineering Co, Jiang Xinhua, Chairman of Yecheng Kerry Steel Structure Co, Zhu Chuanbin, General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry and Zhu Houhao, Deputy General Manager of Yecheng Changda Wood Industry. ICCI representatives Chaudhry Mohammad Waseem, Fasihullah Khan, Shahid Zafar and others were also present.