Dense fog disrupts motorway traffic across Punjab

Thick fog blanketed Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Sunday, significantly reducing visibility and prompting the closure of several motorways to ensure public safety.

According to a statement from Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, the following motorway sections have been closed:

Motorway M2: Closed from Lahore to Kot Momin.

Motorway M3: Shut from Lahore to Darkhana.

Motorway M4: Blocked from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem.

Sialkot Motorway M11: Entry restricted entirely.

The fog has also impaired visibility on national highways in cities such as Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and Bahawalnagar, making travel hazardous.

The Motorway Police urged travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys, prioritize daytime travel, and adhere to safety protocols, including the use of fog lights and maintaining safe distances between vehicles.

“Motorways have been closed to protect the public from accidents due to critically low visibility,” said the spokesperson.

In addition to the travel disruptions, Lahore is experiencing intensified cold weather. The minimum temperature has dropped to 7°C, with a maximum of 18°C expected. The current temperature stands at 8°C.

The Meteorological Department predicts a 10% chance of rain in Lahore, with humidity levels soaring to 97% and light winds blowing at 5 km/h.

Residents are advised to stay cautious while traveling and monitor weather updates for further developments.