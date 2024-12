Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Sardar Syedaal Khan has visited the residence of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire about his health.

He wished Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s swift recovery.

Sardar Syedaal Khan also acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for the recent constitutional amendment, praising his commitment to the national interest.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, the Deputy Chairman said the country needs harmony and solidarity more than ever.