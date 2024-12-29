Sunday, December 29, 2024
DG NAB KP to hold open court tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   In compliance with the direction of the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General will hold an open court (khuli katcheri) on Monday (tomorrow) at the NAB regional office to address public complaints. The khuli katcheri will be attended by Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chuhan, and concerned officials from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office in the PDA building, Phase-V, Hayatabad.

According to a statement issued by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, assets acquired beyond known sources, irregularities in government contracts, public deceit, and acquiring money through illegal land allotments will be heard during the khuli katcheri.

Complainants are advised to bring their complaints in writing, accompanied by an affidavit and a copy of the original CNIC on the day.

The statement also mentioned that the Director General of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against corrupt elements.

