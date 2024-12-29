Dua Lipa sets off wedding bells with ‘engagement’

LOS ANGELES - Dua Lipa has sparked excitement with her Christmas celebrations after announcing her engagement. The Radical Optimism singer took to her Instagram to showcase her dazzling engagement ring while celebrating the festive season. Posting a photo of herself in fringed white hot pants with a plunging top, Lipa wrote in the caption, “Christmas was vvvv cute, the turkey was some of my best work.” Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice an 18-carat gold band worth a whopping £25,000 adorning Lipa’s finger. Fans flooded the comments section to share their shocked reactions to Dua’s post, featuring her giant ring. One fan commented, “The ring”. Another one chimed in, adding, “Are you engaged?” Meanwhile, a third enthused, “The rock.” The 29-year-old Albanian singer, who has been romantically linked to actor Callum Turner, made headlines earlier this year after they were first spotted together in January at a Masters of the Air afterparty in London. The lovebirds caught the attention of fans worldwide during their sun-kissed Ibiza getaway and Glastonbury Festival.

Despite their closeness, Turner has yet to confirm the speculation surrounding the couple’s engagement.