ECP warns lawmakers to avoid submitting false details

Says false assets details would be considered an offence of corrupt practices.

ISLAMABAD - As the deadline for the submission of assets’ details approaches, the top election regulatory authority warns the parliamentarians to avoid submitting false details by the end of December. The false assets details would be considered an offence of corrupt practices, warns the electoral watchdog reminding the parliamentarians to submit it by the end of this year [31 December].

It was asked to submit to the yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children by the end of year, failing which they could be liable to action.

“The Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the 15day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities,” It states. The commission says, “Where a Member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice,”.

The Commission, on the first day of January each year, shall publish the names of Members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the specified period.

“ The prescribed Form-B along with instructions / guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners of respective Province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of concerned Provincial Assemblies.

The National Assembly session is likely to summon by the second week of the January and in case of not submitting the details the members will be ceased to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities.