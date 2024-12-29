Event reiterates Pakistan’s commitment for advocating aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of AJK, called upon the youth of AJK, who have access to all opportunities and enjoy all fundamental freedoms, to raise voice on behalf of those in IIOJK. He was speaking at a one-day workshop organized by the Institute of Regional Studies in collaboration with the Youth Forum for Kashmir, where deliberations were held on the root causes of the Kashmir dispute, the challenges faced by AJK residents, and the negative campaign waged by India against Pakistan. Intelligentsia and students from various universities of AJK participated in the event.

Mushaal Hussain Mullick, former SAPM for Human Rights and spouse of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik, also urged the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to take lead in advocating for the right of self-determination of the people in IIOJK. Earlier, at the workshop’s opening session, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, emphasized the impact of India’s disinformation campaign on IIOJK’s ongoing struggle for freedom. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their pursuit for attaining the right of self-determination, in line with the United Nations resolutions. In the closing session, Mr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Member of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and Chief Whip of the National Assembly, endorsed youth involvement in discussions surrounding Jammu and Kashmir. He encouraged university students from AJK to participate in debates organized by the Kashmir Committee at the parliament house.

The event reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for advocating the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir while reinforcing the historical, religious and cultural ties that connect the two regions. Other notable speakers included Dr. Mujeeb Afzal , Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr. Mujahid Gillani, and Mr. Zaman Bajwa.