Family of three burnt in North Karachi’ gas leakage blast

KARACHI - A powerful explosion caused by a gas leakage ripped through the Anda Mor area of North Karachi on Saturday, inflicting severe burn injuries on a husband, wife and their young daughter. According to rescue officials, the devastating explosion that rocked North Karachi’s Anda Mor area had a catastrophic impact, injuring three members of a family and causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings, private news channel reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Burn ward a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Hospital officials confirmed that the family is in critical condition and are being provided with emergency medical care.