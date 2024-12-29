Sunday, December 29, 2024
Family of three burnt in North Karachi’ gas leakage blast

Our Staff Reporter
December 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   A powerful explosion caused by a gas leakage ripped through the Anda Mor area of North Karachi on Saturday, inflicting severe burn injuries on a husband, wife and their young daughter. According to rescue officials, the devastating explosion that rocked North Karachi’s Anda Mor area had a catastrophic impact, injuring three members of a family and causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings, private news channel reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Burn ward a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Hospital officials confirmed that the family is in critical condition and are being provided with emergency medical care.

Our Staff Reporter

