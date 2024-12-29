FDA DG orders timely completion of development projects in FDA City

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has directed timely completion of all development projects in FDA City to provide maximum relief to the allottees as early as possible. Presiding over a project reviewing meeting, he stressed the need to focus on development work in the FDA City to ensure availability of all basic facilities in each block so that the allottees could be enables to construct their homes without any difficulty. He expressed satisfaction over pace of work and appreciated the performance of FDA officials engaged in the completion of electricity projects in FDA City. He also motivated the allottees to start construction of their homes where basic facilities including electricity were now available. However, the allottees who failed to adhere to approved policies might face penalties for exceeding the construction timeline.

He also directed to use all promotional platforms to raise awareness among the allottees about construction rules and regulations.

He said that according to FDA policy, the allottees must obtain plot possession, construct their homes and secure a completion certificate within three years after the development work was finalized in the FDA City.

He also directed to expedite development and beautification of Central Park of FDA City in addition to under-construction building for Divisional Public School according to highest construction standards.

He said electricity facilities had been provided in several blocks of FDA City including A1, A2, A3 A4, A5, A6, A7, B3, D1, D2, D3, D4, A3, F2, F3, F4, E1, E2 and F1. In this connection, electricity feeder numbers 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 had been made functional to supply electricity in these areas. The notices had also been issued to allottees to adhere to the construction policy and avoid penalties, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Estate Management/Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pann and others were also present in the meeting.

