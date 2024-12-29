Finale of Shandur Ice Sports Challenge to be held today

Peshawar - The finale of the Shandur Ice Sports Challenge will be held among teams from Gilgit-Baltistan at the Shandur Top on Sunday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the Winter Sports Federation, District Administration Upper Chitral, and Chitral Scouts, the event earlier featured ice hockey, curling, and speed skating competitions in Harchin. A total of 119 participants, including 46 female players, from Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral districts took part.

On the occasion, KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider was the chief guest. He was accompanied by Upper Chitral Deputy Commissioner Haseebur Rahman, KPCTA Director of Admin and Finance Umar Arshad, the vice chairman of the Harchin Village Council, and a large number of local residents who attended the event.

Matches of ice hockey, speed skating, and curling were played among male and female participants.

Tashfeen Haider said that, for the first time in history, ice hockey, curling, and speed skating competitions were being organized on the frozen lake of Shandur Top. He expressed his happiness at the large number of participants from Chitral, adding that efforts would be made to hold these competitions on an even larger scale next year.

For the past three years, the KPCTA, in collaboration with the Winter Sports Federation, has not only been providing equipment for winter sports activities but also organizing training sessions and regular games for these athletes.

The organizers noted that while Shandur ground is internationally famous for the Shandur Polo Festival held in the summer, this was the first time in the province’s history that ice hockey, curling, and speed skating competitions were being held on the frozen Shandur Lake during the ongoing winter.