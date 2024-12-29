Food authority conducts raids against milk adulteration

Dera ismail khan - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted an operation against milk adulteration on Saturday and imposed heavy fines.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif, checkpoints were established at various locations throughout the city. The Authority’s team also inspected several milk shops in different areas.

During the inspection, samples from various milk supply vehicles were collected and immediately tested using a mobile food testing laboratory.

Adulterated and substandard milk was found in several vehicles, leading to its immediate disposal. Substantial fines were imposed on the vehicle owners as well.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera Muhammad Asif, commended the food safety team for their vigilance and stated that the inspections aim to ensure the quality of milk sold to consumers and prevent the sale of adulterated milk.

The KP FS&HFA will continue its efforts to hold milk sellers accountable for maintaining standards and protecting consumer health, he added.